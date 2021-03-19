Business in 2021: Seizing the Opportunity to Fly Your Kite

Click Here to Read More

Some shop owners embraced the uncertainty of COVID-19 and seized the opportunity to take courageous steps to enhance and improve their business.

Read more here.

LKQ’s Elitek Expands Mobile Diagnostics Footprint

LKQ Corporation has acquired Greenlight Automotive, a Nebraska-based automotive mobile diagnostic services business.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Technicians

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

Read more here.

Autel Unveils IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

The IA800 drastically reduces the setup time involved in frame-to-vehicle positioning prior to ADAS component calibration.

Read more here.

CCC Report Covers Impact of COVID-19 on P&C Insurance

The report details how COVID-19 reshaped the industry with shifts in driving behavior, attitudes toward personal mobility and other factors.

Read more here.