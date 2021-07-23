Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Who is the Real “Customer” in the Auto Body Shop?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Who is the customer? Is it the vehicle owner or insurer? The answer is not as simple as you think.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires MSO in South Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC has acquired seven Fender Mender Collision Specialists centers in South Carolina.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Colorado

Crash Champions, LLC has announced the acquisition of Bear Creek Auto Body in Lakewood, Colo., the fifth-most populous city in Colorado.

Read more here.

V8 Speed & Resto Shop: Film It. Edit It. Host It.

How original content equals success for Kevin Oeste of V8 Speed Shop.

Read more here.

AkzoNobel Develops Sensor-Hiding Film Technology

The radar-transparent bright film means automakers no longer have to worry about hiding sensors behind solid metal, which can block the signals of safety features such as anti-collision warnings.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Consolidator Report

News: ASE Education Foundation to Reveal Student Survey Results

Consolidators: Forbes Names Caliber One of America’s Best Large Employers

News: Collision Week in Cleveland: It’s a Wrap!

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Four New Jersey Veterans

on

Car ADAS Solutions Unveils ADAS Glossary

on

Registration Open for Repairer Driven Education at SEMA
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Four New Jersey Veterans

News: Car ADAS Solutions Unveils ADAS Glossary

Events: Registration Open for Repairer Driven Education at SEMA

Employee Management: The Pandemic and Employees: A New Shift?

News: Events of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aircat Pneumatic Tools

Aircat Pneumatic Tools
Phone: 561-744-9500Phone: 888-424-7228
851 Jupiter Park Lane – Unit A, Jupiter FL 33458
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

More Toyota EV, Hybrid and Hydrogen Vehicles
Connect
BodyShop Business