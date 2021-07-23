Top 5 Stories of the Week

Who is the Real “Customer” in the Auto Body Shop?

Click Here to Read More

Who is the customer? Is it the vehicle owner or insurer? The answer is not as simple as you think.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires MSO in South Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC has acquired seven Fender Mender Collision Specialists centers in South Carolina.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Colorado

Crash Champions, LLC has announced the acquisition of Bear Creek Auto Body in Lakewood, Colo., the fifth-most populous city in Colorado.

Read more here.

V8 Speed & Resto Shop: Film It. Edit It. Host It.

How original content equals success for Kevin Oeste of V8 Speed Shop.

Read more here.

AkzoNobel Develops Sensor-Hiding Film Technology

The radar-transparent bright film means automakers no longer have to worry about hiding sensors behind solid metal, which can block the signals of safety features such as anti-collision warnings.