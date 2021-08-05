Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Reaches 100 Locations with Latest Acquisition
Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington.
Answering the Phone: Don’t Give Your Customers the Runaround
Do you give your front-office staff all the information they need so they don’t have to put a customer on hold or transfer them to someone else?
Steck Introduces New Inner Race Hub Saver
Remove the race from the hub in about 5 minutes with the new Inner Race Hub Saver.
From the Sidelines to Center Field: OEM Certifications
If you’re considering OEM certifications for your collision repair facility, take a good look at your playing field, what your competitors are doing in your market and how OEM certifications can make you the winning team.