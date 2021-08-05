Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision Reaches 100 Locations with Latest Acquisition

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington.

Read more here.

Answering the Phone: Don’t Give Your Customers the Runaround

Do you give your front-office staff all the information they need so they don’t have to put a customer on hold or transfer them to someone else?

Read more here.

Steck Introduces New Inner Race Hub Saver

Remove the race from the hub in about 5 minutes with the new Inner Race Hub Saver.

Read more here.

From the Sidelines to Center Field: OEM Certifications

If you’re considering OEM certifications for your collision repair facility, take a good look at your playing field, what your competitors are doing in your market and how OEM certifications can make you the winning team.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advance Auto Parts Commits $250,000 to Wake Tech

Advance Auto Parts has committed $250,000 to WTCC to increase student diversity in the school’s automotive systems technology and collision repair programs.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Over 1,000 Attend ASE Instructors Training Conference

News: Axalta Scientists Recognized as Axalta Fellows

News: Symach Appoints New General Manager in Australia

Associations: State Farm Consultant Joins CEICA Board of Trustees

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

People on the Move

on

WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: People on the Move

Shop Operations: OEM Certification: A Differentiator

Associations: WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Car Bench International

Car Bench International
Contact: David GreenPhone: 1-800-637-4780
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business