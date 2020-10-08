Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

VIDEO: Repair Mapping, Presented by Evercoat

How to avoid “repair mapping” when working with body filler.

Which Employee At Your Shop Is Most Important?

Let’s take a look at the various positions and roles in the average collision repair shop and how they can affect a company’s performance and success.

Milwaukee Tool Introduces New Repair Flood Light

The new M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light w/USB Charging provides users with a flexible source of light designed for service and repair applications across the trades.

Industrial Finishes & Systems Adds Distribution Center in Escondido, Calif.

The new location joins Industrial Finishes’ California locations in Rancho Cordova, Fremont, Concord, Fresno, Bakersfield, Oxnard, Pacoima and City of Industry.

Jim’s Color Corner Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group announced that Jim’s Color Corner has joined the Wesco family of companies.

