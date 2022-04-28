Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
ABRA Owners Power their Business with Solar Energy
In various ABRA locations around the country, some facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.
Read more here.
Proper Collision Repairs: Weeding Through the Fakery
With so much fakery out there — fake news, deepfakes, fake profiles — is our filter getting better at determining what is real and what isn’t?
Read more here.
CARSTAR Owner Offers “Green” Collision Repairs
Jason Wong, who owns multiple CARSTAR stores throughout San Francisco, says being a “green” repair facility requires much more than just hanging a “We Recycle” sign in the shop.
Read more here.
How Do We Fix the Tech Shortage?
Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF, discuss how the collision industry can solve the tech shortage. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.
Watch here.
Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2
Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.
Watch here.