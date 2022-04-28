 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement
The Liability of Paint

Safety: What's in an Acronym? (VIDEO)

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ABRA Owners Power their Business with Solar Energy

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In various ABRA locations around the country, some facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

Read more here.

Proper Collision Repairs: Weeding Through the Fakery

With so much fakery out there — fake news, deepfakes, fake profiles — is our filter getting better at determining what is real and what isn’t?

Read more here.

CARSTAR Owner Offers “Green” Collision Repairs

Jason Wong, who owns multiple CARSTAR stores throughout San Francisco, says being a “green” repair facility requires much more than just hanging a “We Recycle” sign in the shop.

Advertisement

Read more here.

How Do We Fix the Tech Shortage?

Jason Stahl and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF, discuss how the collision industry can solve the tech shortage. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.

Watch here.

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

Watch here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
