News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Launch Tech Introduces X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Launch Tech has introduced the X-431 ADAS Pro Plus, the third-generation professional ADAS system calibration stands for passenger cars.

Read more here.

WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

The WIN board of directors consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair organizations, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, insurance companies and others.

Read more here.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Watch here.

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of two CARSTAR locations, CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery, both in Houston, Texas.

Read more here.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 1

Jason Stahl runs down five of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Watch here.

