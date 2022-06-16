News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Atlanta I-CAR Committee, CREF Boost Local Collision Schools
Instructor Leroy Goodwin of Paulding County High School was able to develop a strong auto body program in a short time thanks to the Atlanta I-CAR Committee and CREF.
Read more here.
Auto Body Shops: Do You Know Your State Laws and Regulations?
It’s good business to know the state rules and regulations that govern your business — yet most body shop owners don’t.
Read more here.
Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes
Presta Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that clean and scrub hard surfaces with one dual-sided towel.
Read more here.
AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness
The AASP/NJ announced it will welcome Mark Allen of Audi on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Audi tolerances, material considerations and EV preparedness.