 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

New Products of the Week

on

People on the Move

on

Driven Brands Acquires Perfection Auto Glass
Advertisement
Creating a Succession Plan

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: New Products of the Week

News: People on the Move

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires Perfection Auto Glass

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Atlanta I-CAR Committee, CREF Boost Local Collision Schools

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Instructor Leroy Goodwin of Paulding County High School was able to develop a strong auto body program in a short time thanks to the Atlanta I-CAR Committee and CREF.

Read more here.

Auto Body Shops: Do You Know Your State Laws and Regulations?

It’s good business to know the state rules and regulations that govern your business — yet most body shop owners don’t.

Read more here.

Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes

Presta Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that clean and scrub hard surfaces with one dual-sided towel.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness

The AASP/NJ announced it will welcome Mark Allen of Audi on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Audi tolerances, material considerations and EV preparedness.

Advertisement

Read more here.

The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist

With new ADAS features using cameras mounted to the glass, the tolerance required of the glass and its components to be correct for proper function, the OE vs. aftermarket glass discussion has taken on a new twist.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: CAPA’s Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge for SkillsUSA

News: Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!

News: I-CAR Offers Discounted Online EV Courses in June

News: ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business