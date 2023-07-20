UAF Announces Highline Warren as New Lifetime Trustee

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) welcomes Highline Warren as a new lifetime trustee. The lifetime trustee designation is reserved for exceptional donors who support the foundation’s mission of providing scholarships and funding for educational programs that strengthen the motor vehicle aftermarket.

Zach Miller, senior vice president, of sales for Highline Warren, will serve as the company’s representative on the UAF board of trustees.

“I am thrilled to represent Highline Warren and join an organization that has a significant impact on the future of our business and its people,” said Miller. “Together, we can ensure more talent joins the industry so many of us have had opportunities to thrive and grow in.”

Added University of the Aftermarket Foundation Chairman Bob Egan, “On behalf of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, we extend our sincere thanks to everyone at Highline Warren and welcome Zach to the UAF board of trustees. The generous contribution from Highline Warren will help UAF fund scholarships to attract talented young people to our industry and support educational initiatives, including continuing education for the next generation of aftermarket leaders.”

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, apply for a scholarship or grant, or make a donation, visit UofA-Foundation.org, AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.