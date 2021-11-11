Videos of the Week

U-POL Dolphin Speed Glaze & Rapid System Primer
Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates U-POL’s Dolphin Speed Glaze and Rapid System Primer.
Watch here.
Mastering Refinish, Part 1 (VIDEO)
How to master the refinish process and overcome common problems.
Watch here.
Mastering Refinish, Part 2 (VIDEO)
How to master the refinish process and overcome common problems.
Watch here.
Mastering Refinish, Part 3 (VIDEO)
How to master the refinish process and overcome common problems.
Read more here.