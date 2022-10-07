 Videos of the Week
Videos of the Week

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Clearcoat Options

Let's take a look at 304 and 313 clear topcoat options for the Paladin Industrial Coatings line.

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 3

You wouldn’t believe who and what you’ll see on Route 66.

News

Videos of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 3

Advertisement

You wouldn’t believe who and what you’ll see on Route 66.

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Three Basecoats

Three basecoats for creating three different paint systems.

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: 339 Epoxy Primer Base

Transtar’s 339 Epoxy Primer Base can be tinted using any of the more than 15,000 color formulas in the Paladin range. 

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements.

Advertisement

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Global Focus on Color

Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings currently offers more than 15,000 color formulations.  

Watch here.

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Watch here.

Take a Tour of Transtar’s Center of Excellence

The brand-new Center of Excellence features state-of-the-art equipment that provides customers with real-world scenarios either virtually or face-to-face.

Watch here.

