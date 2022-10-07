Videos of the Week

Click Here to Read More

You wouldn’t believe who and what you’ll see on Route 66.

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Three Basecoats

Three basecoats for creating three different paint systems.

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: 339 Epoxy Primer Base

Transtar’s 339 Epoxy Primer Base can be tinted using any of the more than 15,000 color formulas in the Paladin range.

Watch here.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Solution, Not Just a Product Set

Transtar Autobody Technologies’ Paladin Industrial Coatings feature unique primers, bases, tinters and binders that work together seamlessly to allow Paladin to meet a range of requirements.