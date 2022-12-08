Videos of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Tips from a multi-shop operator on running a family collision business and keeping the peace.

Body Bangin’: Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

