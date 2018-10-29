ALLDATA to Highlight Diagnostic Capabilities at 2018 SEMA

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company, announced it will showcase the newest features in ALLDATA Diagnostics at booth no. 10631 in the North Hall, SEMA 2018.

ALLDATA Diagnostics turns a tablet into a professional-level scan tool with direct ALLDATA access (requires a subscription to ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision). It includes unlimited pre- and post-scans with no per-scan charge, plus free software and data updates. There’s not even an upfront charge for the equipment – it’s all included in one low-cost subscription.

Having ALLDATA Repair or Collision built into the ALLDATA Diagnostics scan tool system means that technicians have direct access to unedited OEM repair information (without punching out to a separate browser or app). The ALLDATA database of factory-direct diagnostic and repair procedures includes more than 38,000 vehicles – 95 percent of all vehicles on the road today.

ALLDATA Diagnostics helps shops limit liability by providing access to OEM-direct information, integrated with Diagnostics’ full-system, pre-and post-scan reports for proper documentation. Most insurers require participating DRP shops to use OEM-direct information such as that provided by ALLDATA to ensure safe, accurate and reliable repairs.

“We listened to our customers about what they need to quickly and properly diagnose automotive problems, and we delivered that solution and more,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “Our Diagnostics solution is an innovative addition to the ALLDATA technology platform. It’s the only scanning device on the market that truly integrates OEM repair content with scanning right at the vehicle – using one fast, easy-to-use application. It’s not only cost-effective, it’s actually driving new revenue with reimbursements from insurers for OE-required pre- and post-repair scans.”

New this year, show attendees can schedule a VIP demo in advance or at the show by texting VIPDEMO to 313131.

For more information, visit alldata.com/diagnostics.