Bosch, Mojio Partner to Create Connected Car Services

After announcing the debut of its new Connected Mobility Solutions global division at the beginning of 2018, Bosch continues to build its capabilities in the area of mobility services. The company has announced a strategic investment in Mojio, a technology platform and SaaS provider for connected cars, as well as an innovation agreement to co-develop a suite of advanced connected car services.

Founded in 2012, Mojio has teams in Vancouver, B.C., Palo Alto, Calif., and Sofia, Bulgaria. The organization has developed a range of connected car solutions, including its hardware agnostic cloud platform, mobile apps for consumers and small businesses, and services for big data analytics. Mojio has gathered real-world data from more than 7 billion miles of driving as part of its platform service that delivers connected car experiences to subscribers of major network operators in North America and Europe, such as Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile US and TELUS.

As part of the innovation agreement, Bosch and Mojio will co-develop solutions in focused areas, beginning with vehicle communication and diagnostics as well as crash detection and notification.

“The extensive data we’ve derived from our portfolio of diagnostic solutions has given us invaluable insights that can be the basis for solutions that bring great value to consumers and OEMs,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America.

Bosch’s strategic investment was part of Mojio’s Series B funding round. Terms of Bosch’s strategic investment in Mojio will not be disclosed.

“The Mojio platform combined with Bosch’s immense automotive expertise will empower us to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced connected car services to automakers, mobile network operators and consumers around the world,” said Mojio CEO Kenny Hawk.