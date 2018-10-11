Color Compass Corporation Joins Wesco Group

The Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S., announced that Color Compass Corp. has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Color Compass – the leading PBE distributor in Western Canada, which includes the businesses of White & Peters, Chase, Rocky Mountain, Carlson and PBE Distributors – operates 15 stores selling to body shops, three equipment divisions and five paint, body and equipment warehouses selling to jobbers.

The combined Wesco Group of companies now sells and services from more than 70 stores, 12 distribution centers and nine equipment divisions in the western U.S. and most of Canada. This makes Wesco Group one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America.

Gord Milford, president of Color Compass, along with his management team will continue to lead the Color Compass business. Color Compass’s goal is to continue to grow in the Canadian market organically and through acquisition.

“Wesco was a natural fit for Color Compass,” said Milford. “Wesco takes the same approach as we do of being very employee-, customer- and supplier-focused.”

Added Wesco Group CEO Lloyd White, “We are excited to welcome the Color Compass family of companies. The combination of these two companies will benefit our customers, our employees and our vendors alike. We are confident this partnership will create additional opportunities to accelerate the many growth initiatives already underway. We are thrilled with this opportunity.”