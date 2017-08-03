Nationwide Promotes Safe Driving Through Usage-Based Insurance Program

Statistics indicate that summer is one of the most dangerous periods on America’s roadways. As the summer driving season rolls into August, Nationwide is reminding customers about its SmartRide usage-based insurance program.

By downloading the SmartRide mobile app or requesting a SmartRide telematics device, drivers can save up to 40 percent on their insurance premiums while receiving personalized feedback to help them make safer driver decisions, according to the insurer.

Nationwide collects and analyzes the data from the mobile app or telematics device. The insurer uses data points such as hard braking, fast acceleration and idle time to identify potential dangerous situations so SmartRide members can make adjustments to their driving or choose safer commutes.

Aggregated data collected through Nationwide’s SmartRide program from drivers in 23 states shows that hard braking, sudden acceleration and time spent idling all can contribute to accidents, according to Nationwide.

“We collect critical pieces of data about driving habits that have been identified as some of the leading contributors to auto accidents,” said Larry Thursby, a Nationwide vice president who helps build and manage the insurer’s telematics program. “When drivers are armed with this information, they can make necessary adjustments to their driving behaviors that will help them be safer drivers.”

SmartRide enrollees have access to a Web portal and app that provide near-real-time feedback on driving data following the completion of a trip. Participants also receive emails from the program regarding their driving behaviors, and SmartRide device-enabled members now can access their driving information through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

“Nationwide focuses on delivering next-generation experiences for its members by exploring leading-edge opportunities from analytics and automation technology that can be applied to insurance and financial services platforms,” Thursby said.