Volvo Trucks Introduces Genuine Painted Parts Program

Volvo Trucks North America announced that it now offers a Genuine Painted Parts Program, delivering genuine, factory-built replacement parts, custom painted for pre-order or quick turnaround.

The Volvo Genuine Painted Parts Program offers customers and dealers the opportunity to order more than three dozen different parts, including hoods and bumpers, for both the Volvo VNL and VNM models. Each genuine replacement part is painted with the same custom formula and high-quality Imron paint that is used at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley facility in Dublin, Va., the company said.

Volvo said it expects to ship all hood and bumper orders within 48 hours of request.

“Our customers have asked for a solution to reduce their time in the shop as a result of body repairs,” said Michael Leipold, Volvo Trucks Parts Marketing product manager. “With this program, our dealers can stock or express-order custom-painted pieces for their fleet customers. In some cases, repairs can literally begin on those vehicles as soon as the truck rolls into the shop. That can mean the truck is on the road days earlier than was previously possible.”

In addition to painted hoods and bumpers, the program also offers bulk part ordering for all models, as well as fully dressed hoods for the VNL. Fully dressed products come with mirrors, headlights and grille ready to bolt on and roll.

The Genuine Painted Parts Program includes full-cab options. A complete line of VNL and VNM cabs are available painted, sealed and ready for final dressing at the dealership. An enhanced, semi-groomed daycab also is available for both models.

All cab options can be available to ship within 20 days of order, according to Volvo.

“We listened closely to our dealers and customers when developing our catalog of offerings,” Leipold said. “Whether it’s replacing a single piece of the bumper or a complete cab, we believe these factory-quality parts can save fleets time and money.”

Information on the new program is now available online on the Volvo Trucks Painted Parts page.