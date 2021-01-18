Number 10 is “City of Angels Welcomes CARSTAR First Choice Auto Body.”

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR First Choice Auto Body in Los Angeles, Calif. Number 9 is “Caliber Appoints New VP of Glass Operations.” Caliber Collision announced the appointment of Mark Turner to vice president of Glass Operations. The company said since joining Caliber, Turner played a key role in project managing the conversion of ABRA to Caliber Collision and leading the glass business through its integration to Caliber systems and processes. Number 8 is “Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire.” Dealer Tire, LLC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dent Wizard, a national provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. Number 7 is “Driven Brands Announces Acquisition of Fix Auto USA.” Driven Brands announced its acquisition of Fix Auto USA and Auto Center Auto Body, adding nearly 150 franchised and 10 company collision repair locations to the Paint, Collision & Glass segment of Driven Brands. Number 6 is “Fix Auto USA Adds Eight Locations.” Fix Auto USA announced it added eight locations, expanding its footprint to include Colorado Springs while further expanding in their existing regions of Northern California, Southern California and Nevada. Number 5 is “Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions.” Crash Champions, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs, acquired four more body shops, strengthening their existing market presence in the greater Columbus, Ohio, Springfield, Mo., and Southern California markets, while also gaining a foothold in Iowa.

Number 4 is “Puget Sound CARSTAR Shops Raise Money for Children’s Hospital.” Local CARSTAR businesses in Puget Sound celebrated raising almost $50,000 for the Seattle Children’s Uncompensated Care Fund in 2019. Number 3 is “Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Nine Locations in California.” The Boyd Group Inc. announced that it entered the state of California via two acquisitions representing nine locations in the suburban Los Angeles area. Number 2 is “Caliber Collision Announces ‘Restoring You’ Program.” Caliber Collision announced a new program geared toward maintaining operable transportation for medical professionals, first responders and their families serving on the front lines of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Number 1 is “Caliber Collision Centers Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Lewisville, Texas.” Steve Grimshaw, president and CEO of Caliber Collision Centers, said the relocation to Texas would allow them to consolidate management spread across a number of locations in California and Texas while taking advantage of Dallas-Fort Worth’s central location, business-friendly environment and large, diversified workforce. Number 10 is “CIECA Webinar: How Body Shops Are Addressing the Coronavirus.”

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that it will be holding a special CIECAst webinar featuring business leaders from all segments of the collision repair industry highlighting ways companies could continue to provide high-quality service during coronavirus restrictions. Number 9 is “SCRS Asking Body Shops to Donate PPE to Health Care Workers.” The Society of Collision Repair Specialists asked collision repair facilities across the country to consider donating any excess personal protective equipment they may have to health care workers. Number 8 is “AASP/MA Testifies in Support of Revised Right to Repair Law.” On January 13, Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg appeared before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Consumer Protection to urge its support of House Bill 4122, which sought to update the state’s current Right to Repair law to better address the growing presence of telematics in vehicle technology and repairs. Number 7 is “ASA Aims for 100% Deduction of Losses for Non-Remote Businesses.” In an effort to ensure that small businesses are not left behind during COVID-19, ASA signed onto a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy requesting immediate disaster relief for small business and their employees where the core functions of the business cannot switch to remote function.

Number 6 is “ABPA Joins New Consumer Access to Repair Coalition.” The Automotive Body Parts Association announced it joined the new Consumer Access to Repair Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers dedicated to preserving and protecting consumer choice, transparency and affordability in the post-collision repair market. Number 5 is “ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications.” More than 100 ASE Certified technicians extended their certification expiration dates by one year without setting foot in a test center, thanks to the ASE Renewal App program which tests technical knowledge through an app on their phones, tablets or computers. Number 4 is “SCRS to Hold Awards and Corporate Member Recognition Event.” The Society of Collision Repair Specialists invited industry members to join them for the annual SCRS Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition luncheon, recognizing organizations who support SCRS and contributions made to the advancement of the industry.



Number 3 is “ASA Sets New Dates for Training, Business Events.”

Due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s joint Congress of Automotive Repair & Service, Technology & Telematics Forum, annual business meeting and live podcasts were rescheduled from May 4-5 to Aug. 24-25. Number 2 is “CIECA Webinar to Feature CIECA Founder Erick Bickett.” The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its next CIECAst webinar would feature Erick Bickett, founder of CIECA and past CEO and co-founder of Auto Center Auto Body (ACAB) Automotive Group and FixAuto USA, discussing “Back to the Future of Collision Repair & How CIECA Brings All Industry Segments Together.” Number 1 is “ASA Seeks Shops to Remain Open as ‘Essential Businesses.’” The Automotive Service Association submitted a letter to the National Governors Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, National Association of Counties and the National League of Cities reiterating how imperative it is that motor vehicle supply, motor vehicle repair and related facilities be encouraged to support the safe and efficient operation of transportation service during COVID-19. Number 10 is “Snap-on Introduces More Speed and Power with CT9075.”

Snap-on called the new 18 Volt High Output Impact CT9075 the most powerful Snap-on 1/2” drive cordless impact wrench to date. Number 9 is “HTP America Introduces the Invertig 400.” HTP America introduced the new Invertig 400, boasting twice the amperage output of its smaller counterpart, the Invertig 221. Number 8 is “Dent Fix Equipment Releases New Airless Plastic Welder.” Dent Fix launched a new airless plastic welder capable of repairing most basic tears, gouges, cracks and some tabs. Number 7 is “Polyvance Releases New 6149 Sensor Hole Cutting Kit.” Polyvance introduced a new 6149 Sensor Hole Cutting Kit that makes it quick and easy to cut round holes in bumper covers for the installation of parking sensors. Number 6 is “PPG Launches DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer.” PPG introduced its advanced DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer, part of PPG’s Deltron line of refinish products and designed to address spot and panel repairs in high-production collision centers.