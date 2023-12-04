 Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

We''re looking for the oldest auto body shop in America. Is it you?

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Were you fixing horse and buggies or horse and carriages long before you were fixing motor vehicles? Or perhaps you go back even further and were chiseling stone wheels for wheelbarrows in the Neolithic age?

Related Articles

Whatever the case, we know auto body shops take great pride in how old they are and how long they’ve stood the test of time and weathered numerous economic highs and lows and changes in the transportation industry. That’s why we’re looking for the oldest body shops in America!

Are YOU one of the oldest shops in America? If so, email us at [email protected] because we want to hear from you! Send us a little info about your shop and maybe even an old photo, a sign showing your years of operation or some proof of age. We look forward to hearing from you!

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Vancouver, Wash.

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic's Vancouver location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s second Vancouver location.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GUNIWHEEL Donates $20K to Operative Talent

Operative Talent is a car rebuild fundraising initiative with the goal of addressing the collision industry’s aging workforce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Offers Webinar on Pre-Paint Operating Procedures

The free webinar, “Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity”, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify, Autel Announce New Initiatives for 2024

In Q1 2024, Autel and Repairify will continue to enhance the value of their combined services for their users through various planned releases.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers