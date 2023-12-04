Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

Were you fixing horse and buggies or horse and carriages long before you were fixing motor vehicles? Or perhaps you go back even further and were chiseling stone wheels for wheelbarrows in the Neolithic age?

Whatever the case, we know auto body shops take great pride in how old they are and how long they’ve stood the test of time and weathered numerous economic highs and lows and changes in the transportation industry. That’s why we’re looking for the oldest body shops in America!

Are YOU one of the oldest shops in America? If so, email us at [email protected] because we want to hear from you! Send us a little info about your shop and maybe even an old photo, a sign showing your years of operation or some proof of age. We look forward to hearing from you!