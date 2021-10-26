Connect with us

ASE Unveils 50th Anniversary Logo

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has unveiled a special new logo in recognition of its 50th anniversary in 2022, setting the stage for a year-long celebration of the many milestones and growth achieved since its founding in 1972.

For half a century, ASE has worked to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals, resulting in its standing as the preeminent independent non-profit organization striving to uphold and promote high standards of vehicle service and repair.

From its initial offering of four automobile tests in 1972, ASE today offers 57 tests and certifications from automobile and medium-heavy truck to transit and school bus, collision repair, parts, military and others. More than a quarter of a million individuals currently hold ASE certifications in these areas of the transportation industry.

“The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence was established by industry leaders to identify competent professional technicians and the repair facilities where they are employed whether vehicle dealerships or independent businesses,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO. “During ASE’s celebration in 2022, we plan to partner with industry organizations to showcase service professionals and the work they do to keep America’s vehicles safe and on the road.”

The ASE 50th anniversary commemorative logo can be found at asetoolkit.com.

