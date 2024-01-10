 ASE Winter Testing Registration Now Available

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Winter Testing Registration Now Available

Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has opened registration for winter testing and recertification. Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Related Articles

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9).

To register and choose an available option to take selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com by March 31, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. They should add those tests to the cart, check out and then registration is complete.

For assistance from ASE customer service, call (800) 390-6789.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.

You May Also Like

News

I-CAR, Ford Launch Four New Ford Repair Courses

These online courses cover the latest Ford vehicle models and were designed in alignment with Ford repair procedures.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced it has collaborated with Ford to introduce four new Ford repair courses. These online courses were designed in alignment with Ford repair procedures to equip repair professionals with the skills needed to maintain and repair the latest Ford vehicle models.

The courses include:

Ford 2023 Super Duty New Model Training: This course delves into intricate repair procedures and cutting-edge technologies specific to the Ford 2023 Super Duty model, ensuring technicians are well-equipped for 2023 model year complexities.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Polyvance Announces Trade-In Rebate for Decade-Old Nitrogen Plastic Welders

Polyvance has announced that it will be providing rebates of up to $600 for customers upgrading old nitrogen plastic welders to the latest specifications.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Survey: More Shops Researching OE Procedures for Battery Reconnects

Approximately 34% of collision repairers said they research the OEM procedures required after reconnecting a battery all the time.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Celebrates Second Year of Leadership Development Program

Over the past two years, the program has equipped emerging leaders with essential skills and knowledge to excel within the organization.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST 2024 to Feature Mike Anderson, Dave Kindig, David Luehr and More

Kindig, Anderson and Luehr are just some of the collision industry celebrities who will be at the NORTHEAST Show March 15-17, 2024.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Lewis Body Shop & Glass: Since 1935

Lewis Body Shop & Glass in Macon, Mo., was founded in 1935 by Carswell Lewis.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Nashville Veteran

Crash Champions Collision and local non-profit organizations rang in the New Year by transforming the lives of a deserving Nashville veteran and his family through the gift of a fully restored vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 1.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers