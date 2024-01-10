ASE Winter Testing Registration Now Available

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has opened registration for winter testing and recertification. Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9).

To register and choose an available option to take selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com by March 31, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. They should add those tests to the cart, check out and then registration is complete.

For assistance from ASE customer service, call (800) 390-6789.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.