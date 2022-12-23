 Association News
News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

Innovative thinkers and dynamic presenters are wanted for the 2023 SEMA Show and the association’s year-round virtual education program.

Read more here.

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

Travelers alleged that Mike’s Auto Body and All Day & Night Towing were engaging in unfair business practices, challenging their rates and other charges.

Read more here.

SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more.

Read more here.

