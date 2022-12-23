Association News

Click Here to Read More

Innovative thinkers and dynamic presenters are wanted for the 2023 SEMA Show and the association’s year-round virtual education program.

Read more here.

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

Travelers alleged that Mike’s Auto Body and All Day & Night Towing were engaging in unfair business practices, challenging their rates and other charges.

Read more here.

SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more.

Read more here.