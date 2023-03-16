 Association News

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The SCRS is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Automotive Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Mike Anderson to Keynote 2023 PBES Conference

Anderson will share updates on the current PBE industry and also reveal results from his “Who Pays for What?” survey.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will keynote the PBES Conference May 23-24, 2023 at the 2023 Auto Care Connect event at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Fla.

At the 2023 PBES Conference, Anderson will share updates on the current paint, body and equipment (PBE) industry landscape and also reveal and analyze fresh survey results from his award-winning survey “Who Pays for What?” which is distributed quarterly to an audience of over 25,000 collision professionals. In recent surveys, Anderson and his team asked collision shops their views on the current distribution market and what motivates them in the selection of their manufacturers, suppliers and paint lines.  

CAR Coalition Announces PartsTrader as Newest Member

The CAR Coalition announced that PartsTrader has joined the organization.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix MAXI DF-505 Featured on LNC Collision YouTube Channel

Dent Fix’s MAXI DF-505 Steel Dent Pulling Station was recently featured on LNC Collision’s YouTube channel with over 393,000 subscribers. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Winter Registration Deadline March 31

The winter registration deadline for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing and recertification is March 31.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held March 15

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held March 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Women Leaders

Fix Auto USA announced it is highlighting the women who embody the Fix Auto USA advantage for Women’s History Month.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during June 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG, Tasca Racing Announce 2023 Sponsorship

New paint scheme unveiled for PPG Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers