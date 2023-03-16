Association News

SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

Read more here.

SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The SCRS is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

Read more here.

SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Automotive Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Read more here.

Mike Anderson to Keynote 2023 PBES Conference

Anderson will share updates on the current PBE industry and also reveal results from his “Who Pays for What?” survey.

Read more here.