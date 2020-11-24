BendPak Expands Economic Relief Program, Offers Historic Black Friday Deals

BendPak announced it is offering Black Friday deals on its BendPak, QuickJack and MaxJax brand car lifts plus Ranger brake lathes, tire changers and wheel balancers Nov. 26-29. The sale is the culmination of the economic relief program the company started earlier this year in response to the global pandemic and economic downturn.

“This year has been incredibly challenging for all of us,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of BendPak. “As a family-owned company, we know how hard it can be for small businesses to survive, let alone thrive, in tough times. That’s why we started offering quarterly promotions in the spring to support our customers who could use a little help. As we move into the holiday season, we wanted to do even more to help our business customers prepare for a better 2021 while at the same time giving our individual customers the chance to treat themselves and the ones they love.”

Shop owners, maintenance facilities and dealers looking to invest in new equipment and maximize their Section 179 deduction can take advantage of double the instant rebate available on a wide range of BendPak light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty lifts including two-post lifts, four-post lifts and alignment lifts, as well as Ranger brake lathes, tire changers and wheel balancers. Available rebates range from $200 to $500 and include free shipping in the 48 contiguous United States. Shipping fees apply to Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. The Section 179 tax deduction lets businesses deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment from gross income in the same tax year in which the equipment is purchased, instead of having to depreciate it over several years. It can represent a significant savings to small businesses and was designed by the U.S. government as an incentive to encourage businesses to buy equipment and invest in themselves.