Classic Collision Grows in Minnesota

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Gale’s Auto Body in Blaine, Minn.

Gale’s Auto Body has had a longstanding tradition of excellence and customer satisfaction over the past 25 years. Their commitment was to provide guests with services and quality that they expect and deserve during the repair process.

“We have taken pride in ourselves on delivering top-notch customer service for several years in the community and believe that Classic Collision will continue that service and commitment,” said Troy Westerlund, former owner of Gale’s Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We’re honored to welcome the Gale’s Auto Body team to the Classic Family. We recognize the need for additional service centers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and look forward to this market’s continued growth.”

