Consolidator Report

Maaco Remains Steadfast in Support of Military Families

This past Memorial Day, Maaco reflected on the heroic military families it has come across through the years.

Driven Brands to Kick Off Third Annual Shine Season Summer Fundraiser

Driven Brands collision companies CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada, Fix Auto USA and Abra will kick off the summer fundraising initiative Shine Season on June 1, 2023.

VIVE Collision Acquires Vinart Collision Center

VIVE Collision announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart family of automobile dealerships.

Driven Brands Collision Holds Multi-Brand EDGE Meeting

More than 100 locations from the CARSTAR and Abra networks were represented at the event, including franchise owners, managers, repair professionals, vendors and corporate team members.

