BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 29.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco Remains Steadfast in Support of Military Families

This past Memorial Day, Maaco reflected on the heroic military families it has come across through the years.

Driven Brands to Kick Off Third Annual Shine Season Summer Fundraiser

Driven Brands collision companies CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada, Fix Auto USA and Abra will kick off the summer fundraising initiative Shine Season on June 1, 2023.

VIVE Collision Acquires Vinart Collision Center

VIVE Collision announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart family of automobile dealerships. 

Driven Brands Collision Holds Multi-Brand EDGE Meeting

More than 100 locations from the CARSTAR and Abra networks were represented at the event, including franchise owners, managers, repair professionals, vendors and corporate team members.

News

NHTSA Proposes AEB Requirements for New Vehicles

The proposed rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would require automatic emergency braking (AEB) and pedestrian AEB systems on passenger cars and light trucks. The proposed rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes.   

CIECA Announces Speakers for 2023 CONNEX Conference

This year’s theme is “Connected Car, Connected Industry”, and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

Hyundai Announces EV Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture in U.S.

Hyundai Motor Group and LGES signed a memorandum of understanding to produce EV batteries in the U.S. and further accelerate Hyundai’s electrification efforts in North America.

Mitchell, Caliber Sign License Agreement

The agreement gives all current and future Caliber locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Integrated Repair Procedures, a PDR calculator and miScore.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Melanie White and Ted Wentz III elected to lead the association and serve the industry.

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Orlando Families

The NABC, along with GEICO and Classic Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando women.

AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that Sherwin-Williams has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier.

