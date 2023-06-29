Consolidator Report

1Collision Tours I-CAR Technical Center in Chicago

1Collision and I-CAR recently partnered for an education-focused event at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center to bring focus to ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles.



Classic Collision Expands in Minnesota

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting Franchise of Richfield, Minn.



Crash Champions CEO Named Midwest Entrepreneur of Year

Crash Champions announced that founder and CEO Matt Ebert has been named by Ernst & Young, LLP as a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award.



DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.



CARSTAR Hayden Named Best Body Shop in Idaho

CARSTAR Hayden has been named the Best Auto Body Shop in the Panhandle region at the 2023 Idaho’s Best Awards.

