Consolidator Report

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

The acquisition includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop.

