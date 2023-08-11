Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision.

1Collision Adds Texas MSO to Network

1Collision has announced the addition of On the Road Garage, a two-location MSO in Texas, to its network.

ABRA Auto Body Voted Top Workplace in Minnesota

Abra Auto Body was included in the StarTribune’s 2023 National Standard Setters for top workplaces in the state of Minnesota.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Milwaukee Veteran

The NABC, American Family Insurance and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Milwaukee-area military veteran.

