Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Acquires New Location in South Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

Fix Network Expands Glass Apprenticeship Program

Fix Network continues to expand the reach of its Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program with opportunities in Washington State, Oregon and now Montana.

Minnesota MSO Wins Abra Community Champion Award

Kedrick and Louann Johnson, owners of five Abra locations in Minnesota, were honored with the Community Champion award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

Report Says M&A Activity Remains Healthy in Aftermarket

An aging U.S. car parc, growing miles traveled and increased vehicle complexity have underpinned robust demand across many automotive aftermarket subsectors.

San Antonio MSO Named CARSTAR Rookie of the Year

Winner Carlos Guzman owns four CARSTAR store in San Antonio, Texas, and joined the network in 2017.

