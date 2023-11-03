Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Florida

The 21,000-square-foot repair center is located in Valrico, Fla., and officially opened to customers on Oct. 23, 2023.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Greater Memphis Area

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

Read more here.