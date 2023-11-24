 Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 20.

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 20.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

Related Articles

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

Read more here.

Greenbriar Announces Recapitalization of VIVE Collision

New investment in rapidly expanding collision repair platform broadens Greenbriar’s footprint in the auto aftermarket sector.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Presents $70,000 to Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to Susan G. Komen on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

Events

CIF Announces 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it will be holding its 13th annual "Cocktails for a Cause" charity event on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at the Agua Caliente Casino in the CASCADE Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif. This event will take place the day before the Collision Industry Conference meeting.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Crash Champions Presents $70,000 to Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to Susan G. Komen on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Backs Automotive Repair Data Sharing Commitment

The AASP/NJ announced it stands in line with an agreement on automotive right-to-repair recently issued by the ASA, SCRS and AAI.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Awarded Global Media Award at 2023 SEMA Show

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing was recognized with a 2023 Global Media Award for its Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIECA to Hold Webinar on AI and Data in Collision Industry

The webinar, “The Increasing Demand of AI and Data in the Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers