Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 20.

CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

Read more here.

Greenbriar Announces Recapitalization of VIVE Collision

New investment in rapidly expanding collision repair platform broadens Greenbriar’s footprint in the auto aftermarket sector.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Presents $70,000 to Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to Susan G. Komen on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign.

Read more here.