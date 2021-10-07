Connect with us

News

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In honor of International Teacher’s Day, CARSTAR surprised six teachers from across North America with a free auto body repair.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho

Advertisement

Crash Champions has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center in Kenosha and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Award Finalists Announced for 2021

OEMs: Nissan Opens New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

News: CCC Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Associations: ASA Charts Next Steps on Reorganizational Path

Advertisement

on

Consolidator Report

on

Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: BASF Launches Refinity Cloud-Based Platform
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SATA Spray Equipment

SATA Spray Equipment
Contact: Andrea HindtPhone: 800-533-8016Fax: 507-346-7481
PO Box 46, Spring Valley MN 55975
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business
Connect
BodyShop Business