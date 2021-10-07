Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

In honor of International Teacher’s Day, CARSTAR surprised six teachers from across North America with a free auto body repair.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho