Consolidator Report

CARSTAR Surprises Teachers with Free Vehicle Repairs
In honor of International Teacher’s Day, CARSTAR surprised six teachers from across North America with a free auto body repair.
Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle
Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
Crash Champions Adds Four Locations Across Wisconsin and Idaho
Crash Champions has acquired Wisconsin’s Pulera Collision Center in Kenosha and Idaho’s First Choice Collision Repair, consisting of three locations across the Boise metropolitan area.
