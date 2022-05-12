Events of the Week - BodyShop Business

AASP-MA to Hold Protest on Labor Rates at State House

Click Here to Read More

The demonstration and motorcade will be in response to the

unsustainably low reimbursement rates artificially set by insurance companies.

Read more here.

Recharge, Reset and Renew: 2022 WIN Conference Recap

The three-day lineup of speakers challenged attendees to examine their mindsets and look to the future.

Read more here.

RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

Refinish Distributors Alliance members, manufacturer partners and guests gathered for the 2022 RDA IMPACT Spring Performance Conference in Indianapolis April 25-27.

Read more here.

NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees Receive $5,000 from Contest

The AASP/NJ awarded a total of $5,000 to 10 lucky attendees who were randomly selected throughout the show to win funds toward a purchase at the association’s flagship event.