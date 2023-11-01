 I-CAR Hands Out Two Distinguished Awards at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

I-CAR Hands Out Two Distinguished Awards at SEMA

I-CAR announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair facility for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry. The awards were presented at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Related Articles

The Jeff Silver Memorial Award, a tribute to those who both hold and champion the I-CAR Platinum designation, has once again celebrated an outstanding advocate for excellence in collision repair training. Platinum is I-CAR’s highest “individual” role-based educational credential which is first earned once training progression is successfully completed through ProLevel 3, and then maintained in following years through ongoing continuing education. This annual accolade recognizes individuals who maintain platinum status for a minimum of five consecutive years and pays homage to the legacy of the esteemed industry leader and past CEO president Jeff Silver, whose passion for training and professional growth remains at the heart of I-CAR’s mission today

At the red-carpet ceremony, the 2022 Jeff Silver Memorial Award recipient was announced as Zack Beck, corporate claims Trainer for GEICO in Virginia Beach, Va. Beck’s contributions go beyond the call of duty, with coworkers considering him a “true champion of I-CAR’s vision”. He not only ensures platinum requirements are met but also elucidates the practical knowledge gained from each course, enriching the skills and expertise of appraisers under his guidance. His 29 years of experience as a corporate claims trainer have made him an example of knowledge and commitment, maintaining an ASE certification and Platinum status in the appraiser role since 2016. Beck’s dedication to continual learning is nothing short of remarkable, having undertaken nearly 200 I-CAR courses to date, with a recent focus on advanced technologies such as I-CAR’s electric vehicle and ADAS courses. Beyond his professional endeavors, he extends his passion for sports to the community, mentoring youth to build teamwork and leadership skills through sports participation.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award, also an annual accolade celebrating collision repair centers that actively promote technical training, fostering a positive public image for the industry, while also operating as a Gold Class business for a minimum of five consecutive years. Gold Class is I-CAR’s repair facility credential that requires platinum level technicians and annual related shop-wide training.

At the awards ceremony, Clinton Body Shop in Clinton, Miss., was announced as the 2022 Russ Verona Memorial Award recipient. This family-owned and operated business proudly holds the distinction of being the first Gold Class repair facility in the state of Mississippi, having achieved Gold Class status in 1991, which they have now maintained continuously for 32 years. Their unwavering commitment to training is reflected not only in their visible endorsements but also in their active involvement with multiple OEM networks and an ethos of continuous learning within their workforce.

Beyond their commitment to industry excellence, Clinton Body Shop actively supports students, schools and their community. They generously provide student tours, donate materials and assist with equipment and curriculum for local educational institutions. Their philanthropic spirit extends to numerous community events, sponsorships and support for veterans and first responders. The late founder, John Mosley, who passed away in December, was a dedicated industry figure, serving on the board of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and advocating for training and proper collision repair on a national level. As a consumer advocate, he lobbied lawmakers and testified on Capitol Hill. His spirit of selflessness and industry dedication permeates every facet of the business he built. In memory of their late founder, his wife Carol and Clinton’s leadership team pledge to continue his legacy by adhering to a “Customer First” policy.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award signifies the embodiment of the collision repair industry’s dedication to technical education, commitment to excellence, and community engagement, with Clinton Body Shop serving as a model of the values that drive the industry forward.

Both awards were presented by John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR.

“I-CAR takes great pride in acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional achievements of both award recipients, who exemplify remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication and a profound commitment to excellence in technical education,” said Van Alstyne. “They understand the significance and advantages of technical knowledge and skills in ensuring the delivery of complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers. The acquisition officially closed on Oct. 27 and signals Crash Champions’ entrance into the state of Alabama.

With a longstanding reputation for quality repairs, Auto Craft’s three collision centers have together served the Baldwin County and greater Mobile, Ala., markets for more than six decades. The repair centers are located in Daphne, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
RAE Returns as Leading Sponsor of RDE and OEM Summit

SCRS acknowledges Reliable Automotive Equipment as one of the leading supporters of the 2023 RDE series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO to Launch Complete Line of New GPR Tools at SEMA

KECO Body Repair Products announced it will be launching a complete line of new GPR systems at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO Body Repair Solutions logo
Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

New SEMA Show AI Chatbot to Enhance Attendee Experience

This new tool will give show attendees a valuable digital resource that can provide fast, accurate answers to user questions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of 2023 OEM Summit, RDE

The SCRS is recognizing Toyota Motor North America as one of the leading sponsors of the 2023 Repairer Driven Education series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DCR Systems Launches CollisionClarity Software

CollisionClarity displays all photos and documents related to a vehicle’s damage and required repairs in sequence with the line operation of the estimating software.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers