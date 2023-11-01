I-CAR Hands Out Two Distinguished Awards at SEMA

I-CAR announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair facility for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry. The awards were presented at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The Jeff Silver Memorial Award, a tribute to those who both hold and champion the I-CAR Platinum designation, has once again celebrated an outstanding advocate for excellence in collision repair training. Platinum is I-CAR’s highest “individual” role-based educational credential which is first earned once training progression is successfully completed through ProLevel 3, and then maintained in following years through ongoing continuing education. This annual accolade recognizes individuals who maintain platinum status for a minimum of five consecutive years and pays homage to the legacy of the esteemed industry leader and past CEO president Jeff Silver, whose passion for training and professional growth remains at the heart of I-CAR’s mission today

At the red-carpet ceremony, the 2022 Jeff Silver Memorial Award recipient was announced as Zack Beck, corporate claims Trainer for GEICO in Virginia Beach, Va. Beck’s contributions go beyond the call of duty, with coworkers considering him a “true champion of I-CAR’s vision”. He not only ensures platinum requirements are met but also elucidates the practical knowledge gained from each course, enriching the skills and expertise of appraisers under his guidance. His 29 years of experience as a corporate claims trainer have made him an example of knowledge and commitment, maintaining an ASE certification and Platinum status in the appraiser role since 2016. Beck’s dedication to continual learning is nothing short of remarkable, having undertaken nearly 200 I-CAR courses to date, with a recent focus on advanced technologies such as I-CAR’s electric vehicle and ADAS courses. Beyond his professional endeavors, he extends his passion for sports to the community, mentoring youth to build teamwork and leadership skills through sports participation.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award, also an annual accolade celebrating collision repair centers that actively promote technical training, fostering a positive public image for the industry, while also operating as a Gold Class business for a minimum of five consecutive years. Gold Class is I-CAR’s repair facility credential that requires platinum level technicians and annual related shop-wide training.

At the awards ceremony, Clinton Body Shop in Clinton, Miss., was announced as the 2022 Russ Verona Memorial Award recipient. This family-owned and operated business proudly holds the distinction of being the first Gold Class repair facility in the state of Mississippi, having achieved Gold Class status in 1991, which they have now maintained continuously for 32 years. Their unwavering commitment to training is reflected not only in their visible endorsements but also in their active involvement with multiple OEM networks and an ethos of continuous learning within their workforce.

Beyond their commitment to industry excellence, Clinton Body Shop actively supports students, schools and their community. They generously provide student tours, donate materials and assist with equipment and curriculum for local educational institutions. Their philanthropic spirit extends to numerous community events, sponsorships and support for veterans and first responders. The late founder, John Mosley, who passed away in December, was a dedicated industry figure, serving on the board of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and advocating for training and proper collision repair on a national level. As a consumer advocate, he lobbied lawmakers and testified on Capitol Hill. His spirit of selflessness and industry dedication permeates every facet of the business he built. In memory of their late founder, his wife Carol and Clinton’s leadership team pledge to continue his legacy by adhering to a “Customer First” policy.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award signifies the embodiment of the collision repair industry’s dedication to technical education, commitment to excellence, and community engagement, with Clinton Body Shop serving as a model of the values that drive the industry forward.

Both awards were presented by John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR.

“I-CAR takes great pride in acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional achievements of both award recipients, who exemplify remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication and a profound commitment to excellence in technical education,” said Van Alstyne. “They understand the significance and advantages of technical knowledge and skills in ensuring the delivery of complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”