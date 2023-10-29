KECO to Launch Complete Line of New GPR Tools at SEMA

KECO Body Repair Products announced it will be launching a complete line of new GPR systems at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

The flagship L2E GPR Collision System stands as the complete work-cell to help technicians and body shops make clean and efficient repairs while increasing shop throughput. But now, the L2E will be complemented by a complete lineup of GPR systems and tools designed to meet the needs of those looking to correct damage from rough-out to a flat finish. Here are the highlights of the new systems:

The L2E (compact) GPR System is built on KECO’s understanding of challenges that come with limited space in busy body shops. It contains all the tools, tabs and modularity of the L2E, but sits on a smaller 18” cart to save space.

The GPR+ System complements the L2E, where technicians are looking to correct sharper and more complex damage. This system increases a technician’s ability to repair challenging damage with precision and efficiency, elevating their repair capabilities.

The Technician Companion System is designed to augment those utilizing an L2E, while providing a mid-range or common repair capability. It offers the technicians a versatile satellite GPR toolset on an 18” cart for mobility.

KECO’s RoughOut System is ideal for tackling larger damage, ensuring a faster and more efficient repair process.

The Finish System is designed to focus on smaller flat finish repairs and detail dents, providing a focused toolset needed to deliver top-notch results.

“With the introduction of our new GPR Systems and many other products at SEMA, KECO Body Repair Products continues our passion to bring innovative solutions to the automotive repair industry,” said Chris White, president of KECO Body Repair Products. “Our commitment to developing tools that enhance the capabilities of technicians and improve overall repair quality is evident in these new systems.”

Auto body professionals are invited to experience KECO’s GPR systems and solutions firsthand at the SEMA Show in booth no. 32201, where they can engage with experts, try GPR techniques and gain insights into implementing the least invasive repair methods in the collision industry.

For more information, visit kecotabs.com, call (888) 532-6822 or email [email protected].