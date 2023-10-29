 KECO to Launch Complete Line of New GPR Tools at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

KECO to Launch Complete Line of New GPR Tools at SEMA

KECO Body Repair Products announced it will be launching a complete line of new GPR systems at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO Body Repair Solutions logo

KECO Body Repair Products announced it will be launching a complete line of new GPR systems at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

Related Articles

The flagship L2E GPR Collision System stands as the complete work-cell to help technicians and body shops make clean and efficient repairs while increasing shop throughput. But now, the L2E will be complemented by a complete lineup of GPR systems and tools designed to meet the needs of those looking to correct damage from rough-out to a flat finish. Here are the highlights of the new systems:

  • The L2E (compact) GPR System is built on KECO’s understanding of challenges that come with limited space in busy body shops. It contains all the tools, tabs and modularity of the L2E, but sits on a smaller 18” cart to save space.
  • The GPR+ System complements the L2E, where technicians are looking to correct sharper and more complex damage. This system increases a technician’s ability to repair challenging damage with precision and efficiency, elevating their repair capabilities.
  • The Technician Companion System is designed to augment those utilizing an L2E, while providing a mid-range or common repair capability. It offers the technicians a versatile satellite GPR toolset on an 18” cart for mobility.
  • KECO’s RoughOut System is ideal for tackling larger damage, ensuring a faster and more efficient repair process.
  • The Finish System is designed to focus on smaller flat finish repairs and detail dents, providing a focused toolset needed to deliver top-notch results.

“With the introduction of our new GPR Systems and many other products at SEMA, KECO Body Repair Products continues our passion to bring innovative solutions to the automotive repair industry,” said Chris White, president of KECO Body Repair Products. “Our commitment to developing tools that enhance the capabilities of technicians and improve overall repair quality is evident in these new systems.”

Auto body professionals are invited to experience KECO’s GPR systems and solutions firsthand at the SEMA Show in booth no. 32201, where they can engage with experts, try GPR techniques and gain insights into implementing the least invasive repair methods in the collision industry.

For more information, visit kecotabs.com, call (888) 532-6822 or email [email protected].

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 23.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Appoints Insurance Vet to Board of Directors

Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Michael Sieger to its board of directors.

Read more here.

The Auto Parts Shortage: Causes, Solutions and Future Implications

The parts shortage has affected everyone, from individual car owners to dealerships, independent shops and technicians.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 23.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ALLDATA to Focus on Connecting Shop Workflow at SEMA

Shop owners and technicians will be able to test-drive ALLDATA’s newest upgrades and see how ALLDATA’s integrated technology connects their workflow from desktop to tablet to phone.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Announces Scanning Support for Tesla Vehicles

asTech remote OEM scans are now available for over 99% of Tesla car parc.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ZF Aftermarket to Showcase Mobility Solutions at SEMA, AAPEX

ZF Aftermarket will be showcasing its powerful aftermarket brands with solutions to support internal combustion, hybrid, fully electric and semi-automated vehicles at the 2023 AAPEX and SEMA Shows.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces Participation at SEMA Show

Throughout the show, Car ADAS Solutions will offer unique insights about calibration, share expertise and answer questions about its services.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Fest Builds Passion for Car Culture

SEMA Fest, a new two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture produced by SEMA, is coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Nov. 3-4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Recognizes Enterprise for Support at 2023 SEMA Show

The SCRS recognizes Enterprise for their support and sponsorship of the RDE series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the 2023 SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers