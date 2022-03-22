Malco Automotive Primary Sponsor for No. 5 Car in NASCAR Xfinity Pit Boss 250

Malco Products, Inc. announced that it will be the primary sponsor for Scott Heckert’s No. 5 Chevrolet stock car for the Pit Boss 250, a NASCAR Xfinity series race taking place on March 26 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Scott Heckert’s No. 5 Chevrolet stock car Heckert is a professional racing driver with B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) who has three full-time seasons in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East. He has also driven in NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Xfinity Series and the top-tier racing series, the Cup Series. The 2022 Circuit of the Americas race with BJMM will mark Heckert’s 11th race for the Xfinity Series team. “We are excited to have Scott race for BJMM at the Pit Boss 250,” said B.J. McLeod, co-owner of BJMM. “Scott has proven himself behind the wheel to be an experienced and talented road course driver. We look forward to seeing how Heckert preforms in his first race of the 2022 season in Austin, Texas.”

Added Malco President Seth Glauberman, “Malco is honored to be the primary sponsor of the BJMM No. 5 Chevrolet at the Pit Boss 250. Scott has an impressive racing background. We look forward to cheering him on during his first race of the 2022 season.” “COTA is one of my favorite tracks I’ve been to and I’ve had good success here in sports car racing,” said Heckert. “In 2018, I won the 24 hours of COTA so it will be interesting to see how that knowledge transfers over to stock car racing. Talking with BJ and seeing the speed so far in in 2022, I feel like the team has really been pushing hard and I know it will show this weekend.”

