New Products of the Week

Containing unique, hyper-cure resin technology, Autoclear Xpress covers in 1.5 coats with no flash in between, is out of dust in as little as 10 minutes and can be polished in 50 minutes.

Killer Tools Introduces New Plastic Repair System

Killer Tools’ new plastic repair system, the ART73, uses digital technology to heat the plastic to its exact melting temperature.

Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers

The new DC-HF compact desiccant dryers are for point-of-use or other low-flow applications from 7 to 40 scfm and pressures from 58 to 218 psig.

