BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel Releases 2022-23 Light-, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Coverage

The major software release for Autel’s MaxiSYS 909CV tablet includes the best-selling vehicles in the country so far this year.

Read more here.

Kaeser Introduces New i.Comp Reciprocating Compressors 

Available in two sizes and three configurations (G, Tower and Tower T), the i.Comp units deliver oil-free air up to 160 psi and 20 cfm.

Read more here.

Autel Introduces Alignment and ADAS Lifts

Autel has entered the lift market with 12K- and 14K-capacity lifts designed to enable technicians to perform every needed vehicle service in the same shop bay.

Read more here.

Ranger Introduces TruSensor Universal TPMS Diagnostic and Programming Kit

TS58R all-in-one tire pressure monitoring system solution is fast and easy to use.

Read more here.

CAR Coalition Opposes New Right-to-Repair Pact

The CAR Coalition has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers and reiterated its support for pro-consumer legislation, the bipartisan SMART (H.R. 1707) and REPAIR (H.R. 906) Acts. A statement from CAR Coalition Executive Director Justin Rzepka follows:

Read Full Article

Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Enterprise ROAD Forward Grants Advance Social and Racial Equity

The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Solera Unveils Web Browser-based Intelligent Triage Solution

The plug-and-play based AI service will help insurers make fast and accurate triage decisions based on damage photos and accelerate claim resolution.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Challenges

The next CIECA webinar, “Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Palladium Heritage Acquires Three Collision Parts Distributors

Palladium Equity has created Collision Auto Parts LLC, which will serve the Western U.S. with six distribution facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Independent Repairers, Automakers Strike Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Automotive OEM Coatings Secures 100% Renewable Energy Across All China Sites

This moves BASF’s Coatings division one step closer to its global sustainability targets on carbon reduction, material efficiency, and safe and sustainable solutions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers