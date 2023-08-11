New Products of the Week

Cool Boss Introduces Coolee Portable Air Cooler

The Coolee CL-240 air cooler/ice chest/Bluetooth player delivers personalized comfort virtually anywhere.

Read more here.

Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

New is a first-in-the-industry DTC analysis feature to provide causes and solutions for ADAS sensors and components faults.

Read more here.

SEHON Debuts Cameleon EV Safety Work Stations

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology.

Read more here.