New Products of the Week

OTC Introduces New 12-Ton Jack Stands

The new S012 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands are constructed with high-quality steel for increased strength and safety in vehicle holding.

DeVilbiss Introduces New Tru-Cure Portable Infrared Unit

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market.

Polyvance Releases New 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials.

Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Impact Wrenches

These wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.

