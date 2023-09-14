New Products of the Week

OTC Introduces New 12-Ton Jack Stands
The new S012 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands are constructed with high-quality steel for increased strength and safety in vehicle holding.
DeVilbiss Introduces New Tru-Cure Portable Infrared Unit
The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market.
Polyvance Releases New 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station
The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials.
Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Impact Wrenches
These wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.
