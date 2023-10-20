New Products of the Week

Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

Dent Fix Introduces MAXI EX Steel Dent Repair Station

This ergonomic steel panel repair tool saves technicians from bending over or kneeling when doing repairs.

Hunter Introduces Hawkeye XL Alignment System

Hunter’s new Hawkeye XL alignment system is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles.

Matco Introduces New 1/2″ Pneumatic Impact Wrenches

With 1,700 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque, the REX MT3779 ½” pneumatic impact wrench allows the user to conquer tough automotive jobs with pure power.

DeVilbiss Introduces Two New Limited Edition Spray Guns

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced it has introduced two new limited edition DV1 guns, in Old School or New School styling.

Milwaukee Introduces New M12 Borescope

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 Auto Technician Borescope that delivers 5mm access and clear diagnosis.

