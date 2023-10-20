 New Products of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Related Articles

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

Read more here.

Dent Fix Introduces MAXI EX Steel Dent Repair Station

This ergonomic steel panel repair tool saves technicians from bending over or kneeling when doing repairs.

Read more here.

Hunter Introduces Hawkeye XL Alignment System

Hunter’s new Hawkeye XL alignment system is designed for maximum speed, durability and ease of use for a wide range of commercial vehicles.

Read more here.

Matco Introduces New 1/2″ Pneumatic Impact Wrenches

With 1,700 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque, the REX MT3779 ½” pneumatic impact wrench allows the user to conquer tough automotive jobs with pure power.

Read more here.

DeVilbiss Introduces Two New Limited Edition Spray Guns

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced it has introduced two new limited edition DV1 guns, in Old School or New School styling.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New M12 Borescope

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 Auto Technician Borescope that delivers 5mm access and clear diagnosis.   

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

Report Says M&A Activity Remains Healthy in Aftermarket

An aging U.S. car parc, growing miles traveled and increased vehicle complexity have underpinned robust demand across many automotive aftermarket subsectors.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, released its October 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Sector Update, reporting that an aging U.S. car parc, growing miles traveled and increased vehicle complexity have underpinned robust demand across many automotive aftermarket subsectors. Higher borrowing costs and vehicle prices have discouraged many consumers from purchasing a new vehicle, contributing to record forecasts for the average vehicle age to reach 12.3 years in 2023, according to Hedges & Company. Older cars on the road have inherently led to greater demand for nondiscretionary aftermarket replacement parts and services.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Young Driver Fatal Crashes Fall 38% Since 2002

The Governors Highway Safety Association report shows that fatal crashes involving a young driver fell 38% since 2002, while they increased nearly 8% for drivers 21 and older.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Racing Legend Willy T. Ribbs to Share Story at SEMA Show

Legendary African American racecar driver Willy T. Ribbs will share his story of overcoming adversity during a special Fireside Chat at the 2023 SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CREF Welcomes Kristle Bollans to Board of Directors

The Collision Repair Education Foundation welcomes Kristle Bollans, senior director of Replacement Accounts for The Hertz Corporation, to its board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Holds FREE Event for First Responders in Five States

More than 100 first responders donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

I-CAR Launches Measuring, Anchoring and Pulling Courses   

These courses for both unibody and full-framed vehicles are designed to equip auto pros with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively measure, anchor and pull damaged vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tractable, PartsTrader Launch Strategic Partnership

The groundbreaking collaboration will enable insurers to automate and optimize the review of subrogation claims to ensure repair costs are both accurate and fair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Minnesota MSO Wins Abra Community Champion Award

Kedrick and Louann Johnson, owners of five Abra locations in Minnesota, were honored with the Community Champion award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS OEM Summit III to Cover Calibration Solutions

“Research and Validation of Calibration Solutions” will take place Thursday, Nov. 2 at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers