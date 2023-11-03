New Products of the Week

GFS Unveils Booth Connect Remote Monitoring System

Booth Connect provides remote access and monitoring for paint booths from the convenience of a computer, tablet or smartphone.

JohnDow Launches New EV-Hybrid Service and Safety Products

This new line offers a one-stop shop for all EV and hybrid service safety equipment.

Dynabrade Introduces New Geared Dual-Action Electric Polisher

The Renny Doyle Series Polisher features a lightweight, low-profile design precision-balanced to deliver superior power.

GFS to Introduce Edge Paint Booth at SEMA Show

The Edge Paint Booth delivers advanced controls, precise, adjustable lighting and premium contamination control to consistently produce excellent paint finishes and improved throughput.

SATA Introduces SATAjet X 5500 Universe Spray Gun

Purchase a SATAjet X 5500 Universe and get access to the SATA universe, full of exclusive content, promotions and competitions.

Hunter Engineering Expands Wheelbase for Scissor Lifts

Hunter Engineering has announced new, longer variations of its popular RX14 and RX16 scissor alignment racks.

