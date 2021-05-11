Connect with us

Ogden Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the Western U.S. and Canada, announced that Ogden Auto Color has joined the Wesco family of companies.

Ogden Auto Color is based out of Ogden with three locations serving Utah out of Ogden, Salt Lake City and Orem. It was founded in 1929 in Ogden, Utah, and has been selling refinish paint since the 1950s. Bret Thorpe will stay on and join the management team at Wesco.

“Wesco is a family-driven company as is Ogden Auto Color,” said Thorpe. “We are excited to now be part of a bigger family and are looking forward to our future together.”

Added Wesco Group CEO Lloyd White, “We are excited to welcome Auto Color customers and employees to the Wesco organization. This will expand our footprint in Utah, and we look forward to carrying on the long tradition of serving Auto Color customers and working together on our many growth initiatives.”

The combined Wesco Group of companies now sells and services from over 73 stores, 13 distribution centers and 11 equipment divisions in the Western U.S. and Canada. This makes Wesco Group one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America.

