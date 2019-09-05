Original One Parts Announces Strategic Partnership with A&P Auto Parts and New England Auto & Truck Recyclers

Original One Parts has announced a strategic partnership with A&P Auto Parts and New England Auto & Truck Recyclers. This new partnership allows both companies to stock, distribute and sell both Original One Parts’ line of Certified Original reconditioned parts as well as its newly-launched Recycled Plus line.

“Through this new and exciting partnership, we at A&P Auto Parts are thrilled to be able to augment our existing line of quality recycled parts with these new product lines to better serve our customers in both the mechanical and collision repair space,” said Billy Abold, president of A&P Auto Parts.

Both A&P Auto Parts and New England Auto and Truck Recyclers will stock a complete range of product categories including suspension, electrical, cosmetic and hard parts. Parts will be available for purchase on all major collision repair platforms, as well as through the strategic partners directly.

“We are always striving to provide more value to our customers, and being able to expand our current product offering with these quality parts gives us that opportunity,” said JC Cahill, owner of New England Auto and Truck Parts.

Added Wade Hilburn, president of Original One Parts, “By partnering with these quality organizations, we can bring an in-market presence to current and future Original One Parts customers, furthering the value provided by our Certified Original auto parts.”