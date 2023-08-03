 People on the Move

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ASA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

Related Articles

The ASA announced changes to its board of directors following its annual business meeting.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs.

Read more here.

AirPro Diagnostics Announces Executive Promotions

Josh McFarlin has been promoted to president and COO, and Michael Quinn has been promoted to chief global development officer.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

NABC Continues to Seek Nominations for 2023 NABC Awards

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and President’s Award formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is continuing to seek nominations for its 2023 awards, the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award. These awards formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor an NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC membership are eligible. The winner will be named later this year and recognized on the lifetime traveling trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to a philanthropic organization in the recipient’s honor.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CCC: Cycle Time Had 1 Billion Day YOY Increase in 2022

CCC has reported that cumulative annual cycle time for automotive claims in the U.S. increased to more than 2 billion days in 2022, a 1 billion increase from 2021. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR MO-KAN Holds 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

After raising $10,000 at last year’s tournament, the CARSTAR MO-KAN Group was eager to host this exciting event for another year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kent Named Exclusive Distributor of Auto Scribbler Paint Markers

Kent Automotive announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with 4Plastic to become the sole supplier of Auto Scribbler products in the U.S. and Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
MSO Symposium Announces Date and Location for 2023 Event

The 12th annual MSO Symposium will take place Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas during SEMA/AAPEX week.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Shingle Springs, Calif.  

ProColor Collision Shingle Springs joins franchise owner Tony Buryakov’s ProColor Collision locations in southeast and northeast Sacramento.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Vouchers Now Available for EV Testing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has made vouchers available for EV certification testing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

The ASA announced changes to its board of directors following its annual business meeting.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify, Capricorn Announce Joint Venture

Repairify and Capricorn Society Limited have entered into a joint venture agreement that will deliver leading-edge remote automotive repair solutions to repairers across Australia and New Zealand.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers