People on the Move

Dent Wizard Hires New Senior VP of Strategic Growth & Development
Dent Wizard International announced that it recently hired Adrian Gonzalez as senior vice president of strategic growth and development.
In his new role, Gonzalez will work with Vice President Terry Koebbe, Director of Acquisition Integration Thomas Rutherford, and Real Estate Specialist Kacie Mink to drive growth through mergers and acquisitions, as well as implement a systematic approach to real estate and fixed shop operations. Gonzalez will report to Dent Wizard CFO Bryan Wynn.