People on the Move

Spanesi Americas Announces Leadership Changes

To fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan, Alex Stapleton has been named North American sales and marketing director and Jeramy Holloway director of Aftersales.

Read more here.

CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

Read more here.

Clore Automotive Appoints New VP of Sales

Clore Automotive has announced the appointment of Dan Lucas as vice president of sales.

Read more here.