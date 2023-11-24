Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’: Know Me, Know My Car with Mike Anderson
Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on the importance of building an emotional connection with your customers.
Watch or listen here.
Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards
Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers’ rights and safety.
Watch or listen here.
Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect
Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.
Watch or listen here.
WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time
Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.
Watch or listen here.