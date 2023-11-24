Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’: Know Me, Know My Car with Mike Anderson

Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson on the importance of building an emotional connection with your customers.

Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers’ rights and safety.

Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect

Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.

WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time

Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.

