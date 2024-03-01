 Podcasts of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration

Related Articles

Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker

Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Can Loaner Vehicles Be Another Revenue Stream?

Micki Woods interviews Laura Tierney of ShopLoaner.com on turning loaner vehicles into a new profit center for your shop.

Watch or listen here.

You May Also Like

News

CIF Provides Assistance to Injured Collision Technician

Collision technician Gary Noble of Louisville Collision Center has been out of work for over 15 weeks due to a major car accident.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is holding a fundraiser for Gary Noble, a collision repair technician who works for Louisville Collision in Louisville, Ky., and suffered a major automobile accident last November and has been out of work for over 15 weeks now.

CIF is asking the entire collision repair industry to help with a "challenge grant." Starting Feb. 29, the CIF will match industry donations to Noble dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000. This check will go to Noble to meet immediate needs. In order to provide him with more funding as soon as possible, CIF is ending the fundraising drive on March 8 and sending the additional funds out to him. To donate, click here.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

The multi-site operator’s nearly 300 U.S. facilities can now leverage Mitchell’s technology to support its delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Welcomes First East Coast Shop

The new location in Greensboro, N.C., is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
Tint World Recognized by Inc. Magazine

The company made the list of the Southeast region’s fastest-growing private companies.

By Jason Stahl
ABPA Opposes Nebraska Anti-Aftermarket Parts Bill

The bill introduces restrictions on alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

BodyShop Business Kicks Off 25th Annual Reader’s Choice Contest

Submit a question about some industry-related issue you want an answer to, and if it’s chosen, you could win $75!

By Jason Stahl
WIN to Hold Annual Scholarship Walk at Upcoming Conference

The annual fundraiser supports WIN scholarships that are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs.

By Jason Stahl
Evercoat Partners with TechForce Foundation to Support Collision Education

The collaboration between Evercoat and TechForce Foundation will provide students with the resources and process knowledge needed to be workforce-ready.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR, SCRS Release Collision Repair Tech Satisfaction Report

The survey of 800 collision repair techs showcases their opinions on compensation, culture and career opportunities.

By Jason Stahl