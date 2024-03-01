Podcasts of the Week

The Success and Growth of OEM Calibration
Jason Stahl talks with James Rodis and Andy Hipwell on the growth and expansion of OEM Calibration.
Watch or listen here.
Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker
Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market.
Watch or listen here.
Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker
Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.
Watch or listen here.
Body Bangin’: Can Loaner Vehicles Be Another Revenue Stream?
Micki Woods interviews Laura Tierney of ShopLoaner.com on turning loaner vehicles into a new profit center for your shop.
Watch or listen here.