Podcasts of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FinishMaster: COVID, Consolidation and the Tech Shortage

Jason Stahl interviews Megan Gummer of FinishMaster on the tech shortage, COVID and helping body shops tackle their challenges.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on building an amazing culture and personally connecting with employees.

Watch or listen here.

Qualifying for the ERC Credit

Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.

Watch or listen here.

News

Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

The master class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European-make Diagnostics.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Opus IVS has announced the launch of its new Master Class training program for automotive technicians. This program is designed to provide technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving automotive industry. 

The master class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European-make Diagnostics. It is specifically tailored to technicians who are looking to deepen their expertise in these areas and stay current with the latest developments in automotive technology. 

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has opened a new collision repair facility in its home market of Chicago.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians at NORTHEAST 2023

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters with $2,500 each in tools and equipment at NORTHEAST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Glass Now Opens in Tallahassee, Florida

This state-of-the-art facility is the first Auto Glass Now to open in the Tallahassee market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Grows in Minnesota

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Gale’s Auto Body in Blaine, Minn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

USDOT Launches Roadway Safety Call to Action

The Call to Action campaign asks stakeholders to commit to specific actions in 2023 to reduce serious injuries and deaths on our roadways, which have reached crisis levels.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers