Podcasts of the Week

FinishMaster: COVID, Consolidation and the Tech Shortage
Jason Stahl interviews Megan Gummer of FinishMaster on the tech shortage, COVID and helping body shops tackle their challenges.
Body Bangin’: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw
Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on building an amazing culture and personally connecting with employees.
Qualifying for the ERC Credit
Jason Stahl talks to Ray Roth of Stout about what the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is and whether or not a collision repair facility can qualify for it.
